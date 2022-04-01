Vermillion County files felony voter fraud charges

Apr. 1—A purported Illinois resident claiming Vermillion County addresses has been charged with four counts of voter fraud following an Indiana State Police investigation.

Joseph B. Ellis faces the Level 6 felony charges of ineligible voter, two counts of voting outside precinct residence, and unauthorized absentee ballot according to information filed in Vermillion Circuit Court.

Special prosecutor David O. Thomas filed the charges Wednesday, and Judge Jill Wesch recused herself Thursday. She has appointed Judge Hunter Reece of Warren Circuit Court to handle the case.

No hearing date had been announced as of Friday afternoon.

According to a probable cause affidavit, in September 2021 ISP Detective Jason Schoffstall spoke to a former Vermillion County resident who said Ellis lives in Edgar County, Illinois, but is registered to vote in Vermillion County.

Schoffstall said he confirmed through property records and by visiting Ellis' home that Ellis resides just across the state line in Illinois. The detective wrote he also confirmed via voter registration records that Ellis is registered in and has voted in Vermillion County for years.

Schoffstall said he also confirmed Ellis was not registered to vote in Edgar County and that property tax is assessed in Illinois on his residence, which has a legal address of Chrisman, Illinois.

Ellis claimed his residence has a mailing address of Dana, Indiana, the court record shows.

Ellis also owns other non-residential property in Vermillion County, according to property tax records.

Schoffstall's report said Ellis purchased a residential property south of Dana in Vermillion County in June 2021, and changed his registered voting address to that address.

A Level 6 felony conviction is punishable by up to 2.5 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Ellis said he had "no comment" about the charged when contacted Friday by the Tribune-Star

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.