From vermin to viral: The raccoon with almost 12k instagram followers

Jason Van Dyke was set free after serving just 39 months of his 81-month sentence for firing 16 shots and slaying the unarmed Black teen in 2014.The Illinois Department of Corrections says Van Dyke was eligible to be released early due to good behavior during his incarceration."We object to what is taking place today, the release of Jason Van Dyke," said Chicago activist and Catholic Priest Father Michael Pfleger at a rally against Van Dyke's early release. "He was slapped on the wrist when he first got a sentence."Pfleger, civil rights icon Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr. and dozens of other activists stood outside the United States federal building in downtown Chicago Thursday afternoon, calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to file federal civil rights charges against Van Dyke."If LaQuan McDonald was White and Jason Van Dyke was Black, we wouldn't even be standing here today," said Pfleger. "There would've been no easy sentence, there would've been no getting out.""We're demanding a full-scale investigation and prosecution," said Frank Chapman, executive director of the National Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression. "We also made this demand in 2016, so we're asking the Department of Justice to give us a status update. We want to go forward with this. Under federal statute title 18 section 242 he can be indicted for murder, tried and prosecuted. And that's exactly what we want."