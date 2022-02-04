From vermin to viral: The raccoon with almost 12k instagram followers

Veterinarian Mathilde Laininger lives with three raccoons that can no longer be released into the wild. One of them, Fritzi, has become an Instagram starlet with a growing number of followers. Laininger sees the social media fame as an opportunity "give a better image of raccoons", despite the animals being considered an invasive species by the EU. As many as 1 million are believed to have spread across Germany where they threaten native wildlife, as well as carry parasitic diseases. IMAGES AND SOUNDBITES

