Vermont elections: Add these important dates to your 2024 calendar

Vermonters face an important election year in 2024.

Registered voters of the Green Mountain State must decide who they want to fill the local, county, state and national seats up for grabs. At the national level, voters will select the next president, vice-president and senators and representatives. At the state level, Vermonters will choose the governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, secretary of state, auditor of accounts, attorney general, all 30 state senators and all 150 state representatives.

In preparation for fulfilling your civic duty next year, add the following dates to your calendar. The complete 2024 election calendar can be found on the Vermont Secretary of State website.

A sign at the entrances to the Shelburne Town Offices in Shelburne identifies a polling station on Town Meeting Day, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

2024 election dates to remember in Vermont

Town Meeting and Presidential Primary: March 5

Statewide Primary Election: Aug. 13

General Election: Nov. 5

Vermont 2024 Presidential Primary Election dates to remember

Feb. 14: The earliest day sick or physically disabled absentee voters can receive their ballots. Additionally, it is the last day ballots for the presidential primary can be sent out to all registered voters, should the Legislature vote to do so.

March 4: The last day to request early or absentee ballots. Ballots can be requested until 5 p.m. or whenever the town clerk's office closes on that day.

March 5: Town Meeting Day and the Presidential Primary. Eligible Vermonters can register to vote and participate in Town Meeting Day up until the day of the election. As there is no political party registration in Vermont, voters must identity which party ballot they want to vote on election day. All polling stations must open between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., and must close at 7 p.m. Ballot drop boxes close at different times depending on location.

A sign at the entrance to Shelburne town hall directs voters toward where they can drop off early voting ballots on Town Meeting Day, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Vermont 2024 Primary Election dates to remember

June 29: The earliest date absentee and early ballots can be delivered.

Aug. 12: Last day to request early or absentee ballots. Ballots can be requested until 5 p.m. or when the town clerk's office closes that day.

Aug. 13: Statewide primary election. All polling stations must open between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., and must close at 7 p.m. Ballot drop boxes close at different times depending on location.

Dates to remember ahead of the 2024 Vermont General Election

Sept. 21: Once absentee ballots arrive, they will start to be delivered to homes.

Sept. 23: Ballots must begin to be mailed out to active voters.

Nov. 4: Last day to request early or absentee ballots. Ballots can be requested until 5 p.m. or when the town clerk's office closes on that day.

Nov. 5: 2024 General Election Day. All polling stations must open between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., and must close at 7 p.m. Ballot drop boxes close at different times depending on location.

Dec. 16: Electors vote for president and vice president at the Statehouse.

Megan Stewart is a government accountability reporter for the Burlington Free Press. Contact her at mstewartyounger@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Dates to know for Vermont's 2024 election for president, senators