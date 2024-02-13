Vermont elections: What to know about early voting

Vermonters can vote early by requesting an early voter absentee ballot, otherwise called a mail-in ballot.

Any registered voter may request an early voter absentee ballot via mail, phone, online or in-person no later than 5 p.m. (or whenever the town clerk's office closes) the day before the election. It's recommended that voters submit requests for these ballots at least a week before, so that it has time to reach the clerk once filled out.

Family members and healthcare providers are also allowed to advocate for a voter to receive an absentee ballot.

Absentee or early ballots are available no later than 45 days prior to the primary or general election and 20 days before a municipal election using a secret ballot.

A sign at the entrances to the Shelburne Town Offices in Shelburne identifies a polling station on Town Meeting Day, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Voters can request and track the status of an early voter absentee ballot online by logging into their My Voter Page. Ballots can be returned through the mail or in-person, unless delivered by justices of the peace on the day of the election, who will bring the ballot back with them.

However, voters who acquired an early voter absentee ballot but have not yet returned it can still change their minds and vote in-person on Election Day. To do so, voters must return the early voter absentee ballot, its envelop and all other corresponding voting materials to the town clerk's office, where it will be placed with spoiled or unused ballots.

For more information about absentee or early voting, visit the Absentee Voting FAQs page or Early & Absentee Voting page. Voters can also contact the Elections Division at sos.elections@vermont.gov or 800-439-VOTE.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: What to know about early voting in Vermont