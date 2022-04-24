Vermont electric aircraft maker raises another $375 million for zero-emissions airplane

Beta Technologies, the electric aircraft company based in South Burlington, raised $375 million in a second round of financing, bringing its total financing to $743 million — an unprecedented financial feat in Vermont, according to the president of the Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies.

"Very few people dream big enough and far enough into the future to start an aerospace company from scratch," David Bradbury said Thursday. "I give Kyle and Katie Clark all the respect and thanks in the world for going for it."

Kyle Clark is the founder and chief executive officer of Beta. His wife, Katie, has joined him in the company and is responsible for the "culture and inspiration" within the business, according to Kyle Clark.

The Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies provides seed funding to Vermont startups. It is not an investor in Beta.

Kyle Clark founded Beta in 2017. The company raised $368 million in its first private round of financing in May 2021 by attracting investors such as UPS and Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund. Beta's Alia electric zero-emissions aircraft, which takes off and lands vertically, will carry 1,400 pounds of cargo or up to five people and a pilot.

"Zero emissions aviation is a critical part of turning the corner on climate change, and we are thrilled that our investors see our electric aviation system as a meaningful step towards this ambitious goal," Kyle Clark said in a news release.

Another GlobalFoundries?

Beta announced in May 2021 that UPS ordered 10 of the Alia aircraft, which sell for $4 million each, and reserved the right to buy another 140 aircraft. Blade, a private air shuttle company that flies passengers from Manhattan to the airport and the Hamptons — currently in helicopters — ordered five Alias and reserved up to 20 aircraft.

Bradbury said the only "analogous" private investment in Vermont to Beta he can think of is IBM's investment in a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Essex, now owned by GlobalFoundries.

"(Beta) could very well be another GlobalFoundries," Bradbury said. "How did that come to be? (IBM CEO) Tom Watson liked Stowe. It defied logic to create a semiconductor facility from scratch in a field in Essex."

Katie Clark addressed the question of why Beta had chosen to stay in Vermont during a conference call announcing the first round of financing in May 2021.

"Kyle and I grew up here being told there wouldn't be jobs here for us," she said. "We're trying to change that mindset and create opportunities for other Vermonters."

