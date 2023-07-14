Vermont flooding updates: State reports first fatality, braces for more heavy rains

Officials in Vermont said a man drowned in his home this week, the first death linked catastrophic flooding in parts of the state.

Stephen Davoll, 63, of Barre, died on Wednesday, the state's emergency management department said.

“The loss of a Vermonter is always painful, but it is particularly so this week,” Sen. Peter Welch said in statement.

Some parts of the state were under new flood warnings Friday, including Middlebury, where a river is expected to rise above its banks and flood roadways, the National Weather Service said. The warnings come after dams nearly overflowed with floodwaters and main streets were devastated this week by rising waters, forcing residents to use boats to go about their lives.

As volunteers clear mud from downtown areas across the state, more rain is predicted this weekend. Authorities continue to urge Vermont residents to use caution as they return to their homes and repair damage.

In neighboring upstate New York, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in parts of the Adirondacks including Long Lake, New York. Earlier this week, a New York woman was swept away and killed by floodwaters in Highland Falls, near the United States Military Academy in West Point.

"Please stay vigilant, take precautions, and avoid unnecessary travel," Hochul said on Twitter Thursday.

Jodi Kelly, left, practice manager at Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center, behind, and her husband, veterinarian Dan Kelly, use a canoe to remove surgical supplies from the flood-damaged center, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Montpelier, Vt.

More rain could flood parts of New England again this weekend

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for parts of the Northeast Friday and Sunday.

“The period we are more concerned about is Sunday because that could be more widespread and heavier, but not nearly on the scale of what we saw earlier in the week,” National Weather Service meteorologist Seth Kutikoff said.

In southern and southwest New Hampshire, Concord and other cities were under flood watches Friday, with 2 inches of rain expected to be dumped by showers and thunderstorms, the weather service said.

"Rivers and streams are already running high and any additional rainfall will likely go straight to run-off" in parts of New Hampshire that have already experienced flooding, the weather service said Friday.

Western Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and parts of southeastern New York were also under flood watches and warnings Friday, where flash flooding is a concern in cities including Providence, Worcester and Hartford.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vermont flooding: First death recorded, more extreme weather expected