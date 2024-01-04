Will Vermont be hit by the big storm this weekend?

Parts of the Northeast are gearing up for a potential powerful snow, ice and rain storm this weekend, likely the largest snowfall the region has seen in almost two years, according to USAToday.

The storm is expected to hit sections of mid-Atlantic and southern New England Saturday evening, AccuWeather predicts. AccuWeather's Jan. 3 forecast map indicates Washington, D.C, Philadelphia, Baltimore and New York City will likely each receive one to three inches of snow. Boston may receive as much as three to six inches. Some higher elevations near the big cities could see as much as six to 12 inches, according to USAToday reporting.

What does this mean for Vermont?

Storm unlikely to have significant impact in Vermont

On Jan. 3, NWS Burlington reported via X that residents of North Country, which includes Vermont and northern parts of New York, should not expect "significant impacts" at this time from the winter storm breezing through the Northeast.

According to the NWS Forecast from now until 7 a.m. Friday, Burlington is expected to receive a half inch of snow. St. Albans will likely receive the most snowfall with 1.1 inches, followed by 0.8 inches in Stowe. Just beneath Stowe, Montpelier is expected to receive a meager 0.2 inches. To the Northeast, Newport will boast half an inch and St. Johnsbury only 0.2 inches.

Further south, Middlebury, Rutland, Manchester and Bennington are expected to receive just under a half inch of snow each. Although of Vermont won't accumulate more than an inch of snow before early tomorrow morning, the western slopes of the Green Mountains could accumulate up to four inches.

[Wed 8AM] (1/2) You may have heard about an upcoming winter storm this weekend for parts of the Northeast. However, it's still too early for deterministic snowfall forecast given the huge model error > 3 days out. At this time, we do NOT expect significant impacts for our region. pic.twitter.com/FWGgH3EGRF — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) January 3, 2024

Although NWS Burlington said the weekend will likely be "mostly quiet," the weather is expected to pick up again come Saturday night through Wednesday next week, with "moderate" snowfall anticipated primarily in southern Vermont. For instance, southeastern Vermont has a 60% to 70% chance of procuring more than six inches of snow, compared to 10% to 20% in Burlington.

