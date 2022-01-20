Vermont legislator dies using medical suicide law he helped pass

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives' panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday requested an interview with former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and White House aide Ivanka Trump. In a letter to Ivanka Trump, lawmakers said they were seeking her voluntary cooperation as part of their ongoing probe and would limit their questions to issues related to events surrounding that day, including activities leading up to or influencing it and her role in the White House at that time. The panel noted that she "was present in the Oval Office" during key conversations leading up to Jan. 6, and observed a telephone conversation between her father and former Vice President Mike Pence on the morning of the Capitol attack.