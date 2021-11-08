Vermont man accused of grand larceny in Brattleboro

Nov. 8—BRATTLEBORO — A Wilmington, Vt., man was arrested Saturday and charged with stealing approximately $1,200 from a vehicle in Brattleboro last month, according to a news release from local police.

Misbah A. Abdul-Kareem, 36, has been charged with grand larceny after being identified in surveillance footage of the crime.

At around 11 a.m. on Oct. 11, Brattleboro police received a call for a theft on Forest Street that had occurred during the previous weekend. Officers found and arrested Abdul-Kareem on Saturday.

Abdul-Kareem was held in lieu of $500 bail and is scheduled to appear in Windham Superior Court at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

