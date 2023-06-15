Vermont man accused of killing his mother at sea dies before federal trial

A man who was charged with the murder of his mother in what authorities described as an inheritance scheme has died months before his trial was set to begin.

U.S. Marshals informed federal prosecutors in Vermont of Nathan Carman's death, which occurred "on or about June 15," according to a court document filed Thursday by the U.S. Attorney's Office for Vermont to dismiss the case. The circumstances of Carman's death were not immediately known.

Neither the Marshals' office or attorneys listed for Carman immediately returned requests from NBC News for more information regarding his death.

Carman was charged with first-degree murder and various counts of fraud last year in connection with the death of his mother, Linda. She went missing in 2016 after going on a fishing trip on Carman's boat, the Chicken Pox.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont described the case as a “murder on the high seas" after Carman was charged last year.

Prosecutors alleged that Carman purposefully sank the boat off the coast of Rhode Island. Carman rigged the boat so it would take on water, then lied to the Coast Guard and other law enforcement officials about his mother’s disappearance, according to the 2022 federal indictment.

Carman was also accused of murdering his grandfather, John Chakalos, who had bequeathed a $42 million estate to his four adult daughters. Chakalos was shot twice while he slept in his home in Windsor, Connecticut, prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, Carman purchased the rifle used in his murder on Nov. 11, 2013, and used it to kill his grandfather a month later. His mother inherited a portion of Chakalos' estate, which was made by building and renting nursing homes.

Carman allegedly persuaded his mother to name him her beneficiary. Years later, he was unemployed and "low on funds," the indictment said.

Carman's mother arrived at his home the night of Sept. 17, 2016, and spent time on her son's boat, believing she'd be home by the next day.

Carman's boat didn't return to port on Sept. 18, and an official search was launched days later until he was found about 115 nautical miles from Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, on a life raft adrift in shipping lanes, authorities said.

Carman was facing life in prison if convicted of the murder charge during his October trial.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com