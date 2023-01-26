Vermont man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at motorist during road rage incident, police say

Paul Feely, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·1 min read

Jan. 25—A Vermont man is facing criminal threatening and drug charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at another motorist during a road rage incident on Interstate 93 in Bow on Wednesday, state police said.

Around 10:56 a.m. Wednesday, state police received a 9-1-1 call reporting a road rage incident on I-93 North in Bow.

According to state police, the driver of a tractor-trailer unit claimed another motorist pointed a firearm at him while traveling along the highway. The tractor-trailer driver provided a description of the motorist and continually updated dispatchers with the vehicle's location, officials said. Troopers located and stopped the vehicle on Interstate 89 North in Hopkinton.

After conducting a roadside investigation, state police arrested Matthew M. Therrien, 33, of Killington, Vermont, on charges of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and possession of approximately 1.75 pounds of marijuana and several hundred other marijuana-infused products with intent to distribute.

Therrien was bailed and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Merrimack County Superior Court on February 16 at 1 p.m.

Anyone witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to contact Trooper Caleb Savard at (603)227-4107 or Caleb.C.Savard@dos.nh.gov.

