Vermont man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at motorist during road rage incident, police say

Jan. 25—A Vermont man is facing criminal threatening and drug charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at another motorist during a road rage incident on Interstate 93 in Bow on Wednesday, state police said.

Around 10:56 a.m. Wednesday, state police received a 9-1-1 call reporting a road rage incident on I-93 North in Bow.

According to state police, the driver of a tractor-trailer unit claimed another motorist pointed a firearm at him while traveling along the highway. The tractor-trailer driver provided a description of the motorist and continually updated dispatchers with the vehicle's location, officials said. Troopers located and stopped the vehicle on Interstate 89 North in Hopkinton.

After conducting a roadside investigation, state police arrested Matthew M. Therrien, 33, of Killington, Vermont, on charges of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and possession of approximately 1.75 pounds of marijuana and several hundred other marijuana-infused products with intent to distribute.

Therrien was bailed and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Merrimack County Superior Court on February 16 at 1 p.m.

Anyone witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to contact Trooper Caleb Savard at (603)227-4107 or Caleb.C.Savard@dos.nh.gov.