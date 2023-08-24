Vermont man arrested after allegedly trying to run over police officer
Vermont man arrested after allegedly trying to run over police officer
Vermont man arrested after allegedly trying to run over police officer
Between Maui’s deadly wildfires, flash floods in Vermont, overwhelming wildfire smoke and more record-shattering heat waves, this summer has, once again, served up more evidence of how climate change can upend daily life in the United States
A North Korean cybercrime organization allegedly funneled $455 million through the crypto mixer.
There’s already been three ‘No Man’s Sky’ updates this year, but get ready for a fourth. The developer just dropped ‘No Man’s Sky: Echos’ to commemorate the seventh anniversary of everyone’s favorite space sim. The update brings some nifty new gameplay elements, like a race of sentient robots that promise “rich, new story content” and the ability to create your own robot avatar to battle and collect resources.
Coming in early 2024, the F-150 Platinum Black edition will but the new top trim for Ford's electric truck. However, with a production run capped at 2,000 vehicles it's going to be very exclusive.
Lisa Azcona tries out Alix Earle’s makeup routine, as seen on TikTok. The post Want some more everyday glamour? Here’s how to re-create a TikTok creator’s beauty routine | Pretty Beautiful appeared first on In The Know.
There's a growing number of cybersecurity regulations designed to keep business and customer data protected. In 2022 alone, over 40 U.S. states introduced 250 bills focused on cybersecurity, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Founded by Arik Solomon, a former EY executive, and Yahav Peri, previously an officer in the Israel Defense Forces intelligence corps, Cypago has raised $13 million in funding (plus $2 million in debt) led by Entrée Capital, Axon Ventures and Jump Capital.
The 24-year-old reportedly returned to practice days after the arrest.
Rapper explains how his freeway-stopping sign stunt landed him jail time on 'May Strange Arrest.'
More than 49,000 fans love that it sloughs away dead skin in sheets, leaving your pups 'super baby soft.'
This fan-favorite has specially designed holes that allow air to pass through.
Seven-season 'Riverdale' wraps up with a big reveal about a very modern relationship for Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica.
Among those who excitedly prepared for the Monterey Classic Car Week events — the manufacturers, the caterers, the fans — were also the local police.
Former New York Mayor turned Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani turned himself in for arrest and processing at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Wednesday for his alleged role in the plot to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
The two founders behind Tornado Cash, a Russian cryptocurrency mixing service, have been charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, according to a statement on Wednesday. Roman Storm and Roman Semenov were officially charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit sanctions violations and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, according to a newly unsealed indictment. Storm was arrested in Washington on Wednesday but Semenov still remains at large, the SDNY stated.
'So long, messy hoses': Lounge more and fuss less with this handy helper.
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.
You'll be sore in more ways than one if you don't grab 'the best thing on the planet' while it's on mega-sale.
Erik Compton has played in just two PGA Tour events this season and has not won a tournament in 168 career starts.
This time last year, Rory McIlroy was the PGA Tour’s white knight, fending off the evil hordes of LIV Golf and Saudi Arabian wealth. Now, his main focus is just playing golf.
If you’re curious if there’s something here for you, the short answer is a resounding yes. However, as with almost all of From’s games, a little – okay, a lot – of patience goes a long way.