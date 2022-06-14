Vermont man arrested in NH for alleged school threat

Jun. 14—A Vermont man was arrested in New Hampshire, after state police alleged he threatened a school just across the state line.

According to a news release from the Vermont State Police, a parent of a Canaan student made a threat against a school in the Vermont town. A news release from the New Hampshire State Police said members of the Canaan school were threatened.

State police in Vermont said they believed the threat was made while the parent was physically in New Hampshire, and Vermont state police notified their New Hampshire counterparts. Police in Vermont and New Hampshire said there were extra officers at school in Canaan, Vt. and Stewartstown on Tuesday.

Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, New Hampshire State Police announced they had arrested Shane Gobeil, 36, of Canaan, Vt., in Colebrook.

Gobeil was charged with harassment and held on preventative detention.