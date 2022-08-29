Vermont man charged with arson in Lebanon; burglary in Hanover over the weekend

Aug. 29—A 37-year-old Vermont man man has been charged with setting a fire early Sunday morning at the Meadowbrook Village Apartment complex in Lebanon, which caused an explosion at a maintenance building, New Hampshire State Police said.

He's also been identified as the man who broke into Lou's Restaurant & Bakery early Sunday morning and involved in several graffiti incidents in downtown Hanover over the weekend, according to Hanover police.

In Lebanon, the fire department responded to 5 Meadowbrook Village just after 1:15 a.m., according to a news release. There were no injuries during the fire.

Micah Bouton, of Hartford, Vermont, was arrested by police in his town after Lebanon police issued an arrest warrant charging him with Class B felony arson.

Bouton is being held at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vermont, where he is awaiting a hearing scheduled for Monday to be extradited back to New Hampshire to answer to the arson charge.

Lebanon firefighters arrived to heavy flames in the maintenance building, according to the news release.

The state Fire Marshal's Office was assisted by Lebanon fire and police, Hanover police and Hartford police during the investigation.

Hanover Cpl. Ethan Martin contacted Bouton at his residence Sunday and Bouton "admitted to his involvement," according to a news release.

An arrest warrant charging Bouton with burglary and theft have been issued. Charges for the graffiti charges are pending. The stolen items were recovered with the assistance of Hartford police.

Hanover police are working with Lebanon police at the state fire investigator "regarding this suspect's activity this past weekend."

Anyone with information in regards to burglary are asked to call the Hanover Police Department at 603-643-2222.

Anyone with information about the Lebanon incident can contact the Fire Marshal's Office at 603-223-4289 or email fmo@dos.nh.gov.