Vermont man charged in connection to San Angelo child sex abuse case from 2015

SAN ANGELO — After a report of a sexual assault from 2015 in San Angelo, a Vermont man is facing multiple felony charges, according to court documents released Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2022.

On Aug. 16, 2021, police received information about a child sexual assault from 2015. The person who reported the sexual assault was 13 at the time and had been at a friend's home for a sleepover, records state.

While at the sleepover, the child and adult were in a tent when the sexual assault reportedly occurred. A witness corroborated the person's report and told investigators they (the witness) saw the sexual assault, according to an arrest affidavit.

Vermont State Police interviewed the man, who stated he did stay with the two children in a tent, but a sexual assault didn't occur, according to the affidavit.

Kevin Michael Godfrey, 43, has been indicted by a Tom Green County Grand Jury. The indictment filed in February, charged him with continuous sex abuse of a child younger than 14 years old and sexual assault of a child.

The continuous charge, which reportedly occurred from Feb. 7, 2015 through June 12, 2015, is a first-degree felony punishable by 5-99 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000. This includes indecency by contact and four aggravated sexual assault charges.

The assault is a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

A court date has been tentatively scheduled for late April, according to online court records.

NOTE: The San Angelo Standard-Times uses the singular they/them when reporting child-related crimes to further protect the child's identity.

