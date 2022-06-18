Vermont man indicted on felony sexual assault charge

Jun. 18—A Vermont resident has a dispositional conference scheduled in Cheshire County Superior Court next month after a grand jury indicted him in April on charges alleging he assaulted and molested a child.

Law enforcement has charged Cameron Page, 19, of Vergennes, Vt., with aggravated felonious sexual assault and three felony counts of 2nd-degree assault, according to court documents. His dispositional conference is slated for July 20.

The indictments filed in Cheshire County Superior Court allege Page molested a child and struck her multiple times in March 2020, when she was under the age of 13. The indictments do not indicate where this allegedly happened.

Page has been released on personal recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the girl or her family or any unsupervised contact with minors, according to court documents.

A public defender representing Page declined to comment.

