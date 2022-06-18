Vermont man indicted on felony sexual assault charge

Ryan Spencer, The Keene Sentinel, N.H.
·1 min read

Jun. 18—A Vermont resident has a dispositional conference scheduled in Cheshire County Superior Court next month after a grand jury indicted him in April on charges alleging he assaulted and molested a child.

Law enforcement has charged Cameron Page, 19, of Vergennes, Vt., with aggravated felonious sexual assault and three felony counts of 2nd-degree assault, according to court documents. His dispositional conference is slated for July 20.

The indictments filed in Cheshire County Superior Court allege Page molested a child and struck her multiple times in March 2020, when she was under the age of 13. The indictments do not indicate where this allegedly happened.

Page has been released on personal recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the girl or her family or any unsupervised contact with minors, according to court documents.

A public defender representing Page declined to comment.

Ryan Spencer can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1412, or rspencer@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @rspencerKS

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man arrested 4 years ago for allegedly sexually assaulting girl, acquitted by jury

    Man acquitted by Marion County jury of sexually abusing child under 12.

  • ‘RHOBH’ Fans Have ~Thoughts~ On Crystal Possibly Getting Dumped By 14 Friends

    During yesterday's episode of 'RHOBH' Lisa Rinna says that Crystal Minkoff was dropped by 14 friends. Plus, read the best reactions from Twitter.

  • The Rich Eisen Show reveals G.O.A.T. player for every NFC North team

    Did they get the Vikings' pick right?

  • Noah Schnapp teases a 'big death' in 'Stranger Things Vol. 2'

    On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon&nbsp;Thursday, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp shared how hard it is for him to keep secrets. "The whole cast has been on the show. They call you the Tom Holland of Stranger Things, because you spoil everything. All the secrets," laughed Jimmy Fallon. Schnapp admitted that he isn't great when it comes to spoilers and shared that he had just made another mistake on his Instagram account earlier in the day. "I literally just realized this today," said Schanpp. "I posted stuff on my Instagram and of, like, an explosion or something and it's from the second volume and people were, like, 'Are you– is this a spoiler?' And I was, like, 'Oh my God, I'm going to get in trouble.' So I literally just took it down." His now-deleted Instagram post isn't the first time he's spoiled plot points from the popular Netflix show. And on Thursday, he sort of gave viewers another big tease, when he explained what fans can expect from Stranger Things, Volume 2. "You can expect from Volume Two, we've got some deaths coming, some gore, and a big–" Fallon then cut Schnapp off, as he said, "Wow, that's a big spoiler. Dude, you just said something that you can't say!" "No, but I didn't say who," Schnapp quickly replied. Fallon then pointed out that there aren't that many big characters to choose from, to which Schnapp stated, "Well, you guys can assume that, obviously, somebody's going to…" Fortunately, viewers didn't get any mega spoilers because, In the end, Schnapp eventually decided to play it safe by just staying quiet and not saying any more strange things. "Someone or some people," asked Fallon, to which Schnapp replied, "Well, I'm done here because you're scaring me."

  • Texas mother arrested after toddler's autopsy reveals disturbing new detail

    A Texas mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her two-year-old after an autopsy found the death was not from a self-inflicted wound.

  • Multiple police agencies respond to large Webster crime scene

    Multiple police agencies responded to a shopping plaza in Webster, Massachusetts, Friday morning. Investigators have released few details about what brought them to the East Main Street Plaza, but businesses in the area, including Planet Fitness, are closed. WCVB's Matt Reed is en route to the scene and this page will be updated as new information is available.

  • Multiple people arrested on prostitution charges during raids of two Brookhaven massage parlors

    Both businesses were also the target of undercover operations last year.

  • Video Shows Black Teen With Hands Up When Shot by Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutAn unarmed 13-year-old Black boy had his hands raised in the air when he was gunned down by a Chicago Police Department officer in May, new surveillance video obtained by The Daily Beast shows.In the video, the teen—known only by his initials A.G.—ran off the sidewalk and into the light of a gas station parking lot with his hands raised in the air before turning around to his right.It is then that the boy is shot by an officer and collapses to the cem

  • Palmetto man accused of sexually assaulting unconscious woman, recording it before death

    Before a Palmetto man dragged the body of a missing Bradenton woman out of his home and into a drainage ditch, new charges allege that he sexually assaulted her when she was unconscious and while he video-recorded it.

  • More victims sought in Chino Hills kidnapping, torture case

    The Chino Hills Police Department is seeking any possible victims of 59-year-old Peter McGuire, who was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and torture after a woman told authorities she escaped his home where she was reportedly held against her will.

  • One Of Four Convicted Of Burying Florida Couple Alive Resentenced To Life

    A Florida man once sentenced to die by execution will instead spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole following a new re-sentencing trial. Alan Wade, 35, was one of four people convicted of brutally killing a vulnerable couple back in 2005, according to News 4 Jax. For his role in the crime, Wade was sentenced to death — but a landmark 2016 decision by the Florida Supreme Court, Hurst v. State, found that a capital sentencing jury must vote unanimously, which had n

  • 71-Year-Old ‘Occasional’ Churchgoer Opens Fire at Alabama Potluck Dinner, Killing Three

    WVTM/TwitterA 71-year-old Alabama man attending a church potluck dinner for elderly parishioners on Thursday evening suddenly pulled out a handgun and started firing, killing three people until a churchgoer heroically subdued him, police said Friday.The gunman, who has not been publicly identified, was an “occasional attendee” at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a suburban community on the outskirts of Birmingham that is rated one of the safest in Alabama.“The suspect has previo

  • Couple arrested after police find drugs, guns, ammo in north Phoenix

    Phoenix Police say after pulling over Matthew Hathaway and Rebecca Freyer near Interstate 17 and Bell Road, they served a search warrant and found large quantities of drugs, guns, and ammunition.

  • Couple kidnapped while hiking in Colorado

    Authorities said a man took a husband and a wife at gunpoint and a witness alerted authorities until police located the suspect. The suspect is now in custody.

  • Hate crime charges filed against 2 in Black man's beating

    Two white Florida men have been charged with a federal hate crime for allegedly beating a Black man in a store parking lot while yelling racial slurs. Roy Lashley, 55, and Robert Lashley, 52, were indicted by a grand jury, the U.S. Justice Department said in a news release Friday. The pair had already been charged with assault and battery under state law for the November attack of the Black man in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store in Citrus County, which is north of the Tampa area.

  • Kobe Bryant crash photos and Sheriff's Department use-of-force video collide in courtroom

    A year after L.A. County Deputy Doug Johnson took graphic photos of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash scene that were then passed around, he was caught up in another scandal.

  • Bannon Asks That Jan. 6 Evidence Be Banned From Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Longtime Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon asked a federal judge to exclude all evidence relating to the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol from his criminal contempt trial.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeMonkeypox Testing Shows the US Learned Lit

  • Missing Lafayette girl found in Nebraska, Colorado man arrested

    Nebraska State Patrol had been notified by Lafayette Police Department the girl was believed to be traveling through the state with an adult man.

  • Thieves steal nearly $1M worth of Ford F-150 Raptor pickups from Dearborn Truck Plant

    Dearborn police recover 13 stolen Raptor pickups, now damaged.

  • Ex-Salem gym teacher facing indecent assault charges in alleged incidents involving 10 students

    A former gym teacher at a school in Salem has been indicted on charges in connection with the alleged indecent assaults of ten female students.