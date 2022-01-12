Vermont man pleads guilty to decades-old Wilmington sex crimes

A Vermont man pled guilty to six charges of sexual violence Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

According to a news release from District Attorney Ben David, 69-year-old Peter Drutchal of Bennington, Vt., entered guilty pleas on three counts of attempted statutory sexual offense and three counts of indecent liberties with a child for abuse that took place in and around Wilmington.

District 5 Superior Court Judge Kent Harrell sentenced Drutchal to two consecutive 15-year terms in prison.

Drutchal operated High Adventure Unit One, a youth organization that offered hiking and other outdoor activities, in Wilmington from 1979 to 1983. He later opened the High Adventure Outdoor Center in Brunswick County before operating camps in New York and Vermont, the release said.

In 2017, a former participant at the Wilmington camp filed a report with the Wilmington Police Department, disclosing Drutchal abused him when he was 11 and 12 years old. He reported sexual assaults in multiple locations in New Hanover and Pender counties, as well as other locations across the country and Canada.

A second victim corroborated this conduct.

At the time, Drutchal was being released from prison in Vermont, following a 2001 investigation and convictions of sexual violence involving minors at a camp he was operating in that state.

According to the release, Drutchal will be required to register as a sex offender for life and is not permitted to have any contact with any minor child.

