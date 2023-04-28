Vermont man stalked woman by secretly placing AirTag behind license plates: Police

A man in Vermont was charged after he allegedly stalked a woman using an Apple AirTag.

The Vermont State Police said that Alan Bjerke, 62, allegedly placed an AirTag behind the license plate of a woman's car.

Officials say that Bjerke placed the AirTag in an attempt to lawfully take possession of the car because of a debt payment.

However, police said that the man didn't have authorization or a warrant to track the woman's location.

Bjerke was charged with stalking on Tuesday.

According to WCAX, Bjerke previously pleaded no contest to separate charges in 2006 after he allegedly used his cell phone to take a picture of a woman who was partially nude at a tanning salon.

He will face a Washington County Superior Court judge in June.