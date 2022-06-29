Vermont man and woman charged in connection with alleged Westminster robbery

Jun. 29—A federal grand jury last week indicted a Vermont man and woman on charges alleging they conspired and tried to commit a robbery in Westminster, Vt., in March.

Prosecutors allege in court documents that Daniel King, 41, of Westminster and Jacquelyn Fougere, 29, of Springfield, Vt., attempted to rob a man of cash and THC vape cartridges by breaking into his mobile home in Westminster on March 14.

King was carrying zip ties, which had been readied as makeshift handcuffs, and was carrying a firearm when he kicked down the door of the trailer, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington on June 22.

Both King and Fougere have been charged with one felony count of interference with commerce by threat or violence, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, court documents state.

The statute under which King and Fougere were charged pertains to robberies that impact commerce, Fabienne Boisvert-Defazio, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont, said in response to emailed questions Monday. Courts have held that commerce includes the sale of controlled substances, such as THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, Boisvert-Defazio said.

King has also been arraigned on a burglary charge in Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro for the same alleged incident. Vermont State Police announced King's arrest in an April news release, alleging he'd broken into an occupied home — prompting the homeowner to shoot him — in Westminster on March 14. He was ordered held at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on $10,000 bail.

Police allege King entered a mobile home off Back Westminster Road at Shady Pines Park just before 11 a.m. that day, according to the news release. An earlier news release State Police issued the day of the incident stated the homeowner shot at two intruders, a man police later identified as King and a woman.

After being shot, King was driven to the urgent care center in Bellows Falls before being transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, police said at the time. He was released from the hospital after being treated for the gunshot wound, according to the April news release.

Police arrested Fougere on June 22, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Justice District of Vermont. King remains in the custody of Vermont's Department of Corrections, the release states.

A lawyer representing Fougere did not immediately return a request for comment Monday. The court docket did not list an attorney for King.

