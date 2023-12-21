Vermont murder suspect captured in Groton

Dec. 20—GROTON — A team of U.S. Marshals joined with state and local police Wednesday to arrest a 44-year-old Rhode Island man who is wanted in connection with a murder in Vermont.

Shawn Conlon was taken into custody without incident at the Gold Star Inn & Suites and charged by Groton Town Police as a fugitive from justice. Conlon was slated to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in New London Superior Court. He will then be extradited to Vermont to face the charge of second-degree homicide.

Conlon is wanted by Vermont State Police in the Feb. 20, 2023, killing of 73-year-old Claudia Voight, who was strangled to death in her Windham, Vt., home. Voight is the mother of NBC Connecticut anchor Heidi Voight. Claudia Voight's death initially did not appear suspicious but an autopsy revealed she had been strangled, authorities said.

Vermont State Police obtained a warrant for Conlon's arrest on Dec. 18 and enlisted the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force to locate and apprehend Conlon, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement.

The investigation first led investigators to Rhode Island and later to Groton. The team of U.S. Marshals was joined in Wednesday's arrest by Groton Town Police detectives and members of the state police violent crimes task force.