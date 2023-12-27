Vermont presidential primary 2024: Here's who met the deadline

Vermonters, it's almost time again to pick your Democratic and Republican nominees for president of the United States.

Twelve candidates in total, six Democrats and six Republicans, met the Dec. 15 deadline to run for the Vermont presidential primary in March, the Office of the Vermont Secretary of State announced on Tuesday.

More: Vermont voter registration guide: How to check voter registration status, options to vote, what to know

Incumbent President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and former President Donald Trump, a Republican, are currently favored to win their respective primaries.

A sign on Pine Street in front of Burlington Electric Department in Burlington identifies a polling station on Town Meeting Day, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Other Democratic candidates include Mark Stewart Greenstein, Jason Michael Palmer, Dean Phillips, Cenk Uygur and Marianne Williamson.

Their Republican counterparts include Ryan L. Binkley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Related story: OnPolitics: Donald Trump was disqualified from Colorado's primary ballot. Here's why.

Voters are set to cast their ballots for president, and for state and local offices, during Town Meeting Day on March 5. As Vermont does not require political party registration, voters must identify the party ballot (Democrat or Republican) they wish to vote. To request absentee ballots, voters can visit the state's My Voter Page or contact their town or city clerk.

What Colorado's ruling disqualifying Trump means in Vermont

A Colorado Supreme Court ruling disqualifying Trump from being on the Republican presidential primary ballot is "not binding" in Vermont, Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas said in a Dec. 21 press release. Trump will remain on Vermont's primary ballot unless "a court with appropriate jurisdiction" rules that he must be removed, she said.

Hanzas also clarified that her office plays no role in determining if Trump is legally eligible to run for the primary in Vermont.

"My office is actively engaged in monitoring the various court cases and will continue to consult with our Attorney General, other secretaries of state, and legal experts in Vermont and nationally as the legal process unfolds," she said.

Megan Stewart is a government accountability reporter for the Burlington Free Press. Contact her at mstewartyounger@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont Presidential Primary boasts six Democrats, six Republicans