Vermont resort employees fired for wearing Nazi armbands at costume party

Five employees at a popular Vermont ski resort are off the job after allegedly wearing Nazi armbands.

The five international workers at Jay Peak Resort were fired after a brief review after choosing to wear the Nazi paraphernalia while at a costume party, Steve Wright, president and general manager told Boston 25.

“We carry no space here for that level of insensitivity and will continue to be vigilant in responding to this sort of, frankly, disturbingly ignorant behavior,” Wright said.

Jay Peak Resort is located in the Green Mountains near the Canadian border.

