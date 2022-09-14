Vermont State Police: Armed and dangerous suspect at large in Rockingham

Sep. 14—ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — Vermont State Police are warning the public that a dangerous suspect is at large after he assaulted a member of a construction crew on Interstate 91 and ran into the woods Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on the southbound section of the interstate near mile marker 35 in Rockingham, according to a news release State Police issued that afternoon.

Police have not identified the suspect, who is described as a white man about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a brown beard and wearing dirty, mud-covered clothes including a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and camouflage pants.

A Vermont State Police spokesman said in an email Wednesday afternoon that the man struck the construction worker with a blunt object and then slashed at the worker with a broken bottle or piece of glass, though the exact weapon used is not known.

State Police continue to work the scene and are attempting to locate the suspect, who should be considered armed and dangerous, the release states. The public is strongly encouraged not to attempt contact if they observe him and instead should immediately call 911, Vermont State Police or another law enforcement agency.

