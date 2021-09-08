Vermont state troopers under investigation for fake COVID vaccination card scheme

The FBI has launched an investigation into three Virginia State troopers accused of creating and doling out fake vaccination cards.

While details provided about the scheme were scarce, Virginia state police said they launched an investigation after troopers reported their comrades for creating phony COVID credentials.

Two of the officers, Shawn Sommers and Raymond Witkowski, resigned on Aug. 10. The third, David Pfindel, did not resign until Sept. 3, after the Department of Public Safety completed its probe. Police said they had “varying roles” in developing the vaccine cards.

Vermont State Police Director Colonel Matthew Birmingham said in a statement that he was “embarrassed” by the behavior, noting it escalated to “an extraordinary level of misconduct — a criminal violation of the law.”

“I could not be more upset and disappointed,” he said. “If these allegations are proved to be true, it is reprehensible that state troopers would manipulate vaccination cards in the midst of a pandemic, when being vaccinated is one of the most important steps anyone can take to keep their community safe from COVID-19.”

Birmingham urged residents against judging the rest of the officers based on the actions of the few, acknowledging that the scheme is a dark spot on the department’s reputation.

“The alleged criminal conduct from these troopers does not represent the values and actions of the dedicated men and women of the Vermont State Police,” Birmingham said.

Authorities do not believe there are any other measures they could have taken to prevent the cards from being created. Michael Schirling, Vermont Public Safety commissioner, said that as “soon as other troopers became aware of this situation, they raised the allegations internally, and commanders took swift and decisive action to hold these individuals accountable.”

The incident has also been reported to the FBI, which is now investigating.