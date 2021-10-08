Vermont unemployment claims dropping

The latest U.S. Department of Labor unemployment claims report shows that the number of claims filed around the country are dropping, and Vermont is part of that trend.

For the week ending Oct. 2, according to the report, there were 326,000 new unemployment claims, which is a decrease of 38,000 from the previous week’s total of 362,000. The drop in the total number of new claims filed is well below the four-week average of 344,000, according to the report.

In Vermont, the report reads, the total number of new state claims dropped by 42 down to 322 from the previous week’s total of 364. There was a drop of 74 in continued claims with 3,024 reported for the week of Sept. 25, compared to 3,098 the previous week.

There was an increase of three Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims for the week ending Oct. 2, and there were none the previous week. There were zero claims for the week of Sept. 18, according to the report.

For Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation continued claims, there was a drop of 344 to 517 for the week of Sept. 18, down from 861 the prior week. On Sept. 4, according to the report, there were 2,608 claims.

The state saw five fewer extended benefit claims, with just two filed Sept. 18 and seven the previous week.

Vermont has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country at 2.2%. The national average for the month of August was 5.2%. Nevada has the highest unemployment rate at 7.7%, while Nebraska has the lowest at 2.2%

