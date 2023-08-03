Vermont UPS Teamsters to vote on tentative contract. Some say it doesn't fix key issues

From Aug. 3-23, over 600 of Vermont's UPS teamsters will be voting on the largest collective bargaining agreement in North America.

This tentative agreement between UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters was reached on July 25. Union leaders have called off their plans to enact what would have been the largest strike by workers of a single employer in U.S. history.

Over the coming weeks, 340,000 rank-and-file UPS teamsters across the country will have the opportunity to vote on the contract.

The tentative deal offers over 60 changes to the previous contract, including an immediate pay increase of $2.75 per hour to all teamsters, according to a press release from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Over the course of the five-year contract, this pay increase will go up to $7.50.

Where Vermont teamsters stand on the contract

At a Local 597 barbecue at Burlington's Oakledge Park on July 30, workers expressed differing opinions on the tentative contract.

Colin Brennan, who has been working full-time for UPS in Williston for about six months, was in favor of the contract.

"I hope it goes through," Brennan said. "And I'm happy where it's at now."

Steve Dumont, who has been working for UPS for 13 years and is a union steward in the Williston office, has more mixed opinions.

"There's definitely a lot of good stuff in the new contract," Dumont said. "There are still enough items that they didn't fully address."

The most common grievance expressed by workers interviewed was that the tentative contract does not address the number of hours they are having to work.

"We can get stuck working 12 to 14 hours every day up to 60 hours a week," Dumont said.

The teamsters' current contract requires that they keep working all day until they have delivered all the packages they are assigned — regardless of the number of hours it takes, according to Dumont. This rule has put Dumont in dangerous circumstances, at times finding himself nodding off behind the wheel while driving home from a 14-hour day.

"Whatever amount of packages they put in our car, we have to deliver it all," said the St. Johnsbury-based teamster Jaroslav Hnulik. "I mean, we really are almost like a prisoner to the vehicle."

Those 14-hour days can be particularly grueling when the packages are heavy, Hnulik said. UPS packages can be up to 150 pounds. On rural dirt or gravel roads, hand carts don't work well, so Hnulik said he often has to carry heavy packages by hand.

"I've got a torn meniscus. I've got tendonitis that I'm about to get surgery for," Hnulik said.

At one point, of the 40 workers at the St. Johnsbury UPS center, there were 14 teamsters out injured at the same time, according to Hnulik.

Rank-and-file workers speak out

St. Johnsbury-based teamster Matthew Brownlie sees the contract as a concession made my national union leaders that doesn't fully represent the concerns of local rank-and-file workers.

The tentative contract offers a $21-per-hour starting salary for part-time workers, with the opportunity to advance to $23 per hour. Union leaders were originally pushing for $25 per hour, but negotiated down, according to Brownlie.

"Without adequately trained and compensated-for and happy part-time staff, this company does not run," Brownlie said. "They make or break the days of everyone else that works there."

A major reason for the discrepancy between union leaders and rank-and-file workers, according to Brownlie, is a lack of transparency around information during the bargaining process.

"For rank-and-file, as the process was ongoing, we really had no idea what was happening," Brownlie said. "Without really having more involvement in the actual process of it, it's easy for stuff to get overlooked."

