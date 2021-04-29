Vermont woman accused of stealing gun, kidnapping driver in New Hampshire

Apr. 29—A Vermont woman is facing kidnapping and other charges after police say she stole a gun from a car parked at a New Hampshire gas station, then forced a man to drive her to Vermont.

According to police in Hartford, Vt., a woman identified as Jennifer Fornwalt, 48, of Bradford, Vt., stole a gun from a car parked at an Irving Oil gas station in Hanover.

Police say Fornwalt then got in the back seat of a different car nearby, which was empty. She grabbed the driver's cell phone, then waited until the driver returned, police said.

The driver got back in the car and drove off before he noticed Fornwalt in the back seat. Police say Fornwalt then demanded a ride to White River Junction, Vt., and retained possession of the phone so he couldn't call for help.

Police say once the vehicle reached White River Junction, Fornwalt exited the car and gave the driver his phone back. It wasn't until that time that the driver noticed Fornwalt had a gun, police said.

Fornwalt is being held at Southern State Correctional Center on charges of kidnapping, interfering with access to emergency services and possession of stolen property.

She was ordered held without bail pending her arraignment.

Fornwalt is also facing charges in New Hampshire related to the incident and for being a fugitive from justice, police said.