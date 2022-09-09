Vermont woman charged with negligent homicide in Peterborough crash

Sep. 9—N.H. State Police have charged a West Townshend, Vt., woman with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated following a vehicle crash on Route 101 in Peterborough last week that resulted in the death of another West Townshend woman.

Per a news release from the department on Friday, Amanda Fogg, 35, was arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court Tuesday. Police identified the deceased passenger as 65-year-old Lisa Johnson.

The crash on Sept. 1 occurred at around 7:30 p.m. when a 2006 Toyota Camry heading east on Route 101 near Union Street crossed the center line and collided with a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, the news release states.

Police say two other adults suffered serious injury; the release does not specify whether Fogg is one of them.

Police have not released the names of anyone else involved, and Friday's news release provides no other details about the case against Fogg.

Amber Lagace, public information officer for N.H. State Police, said via email Friday that Fogg was driving the Camry and Johnson was her passenger.

The collision closed a section of Route 101 near the crash for about four hours, Peterborough police said previously in a Facebook post.

