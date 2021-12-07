Vermontville schools close Monday following rumors of shooting threat

VERMONTVILLE — Vermontville schools were closed Monday after officials learned of rumored threats of gun violence, according to the district.

Maple Valley Schools Superintendent Katherine Bertolini said in a letter to parents that a student told administrators about the rumors Monday morning.

While they began their investigation of the rumors, Bertolini said they placed schools into a "shelter in place" status until they knew more about the possible threat. The Eaton County Sheriff's Office investigated the threat.

To ensure safety and give officials time and space to investigate, the district decided to release all students, Bertolini told parents. Students were instructed to leave personal possessions in the building in case there was a weapon present.

An investigation showed the threat came from social media outside Vermontville, Bertolini wrote in the letter.

"Our students did everything right in seeking out our administration, revealing everything they knew so we could track back to the original source of the threats," Bertolini wrote.

Students will return to school Tuesday.

Similar threats were reported last week in Holt. A 13-year-old Holt Junior High student was arrested Friday after a threat was made on social media to "shoot up" the school.

These threats came in the week following a shooting at Oxford High School in southeast Michigan where four people were killed and seven injured.

