Vern Buchanan calls on Christian Ziegler, his former staffer, to resign as state GOP chair

Florida Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican Party of Florida Freedom Summit, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler got his start in politics working as an intern on U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan's first congressional campaign in 2006, and went on to work for Buchanan in Washington, D.C., for nearly three years.

Ziegler and Buchanan have been allies for years, but even Buchanan is now calling on his former staffer to resign as state party chair amid sexual assault allegations.

The executive board of the Florida GOP is meeting on Sunday to consider ousting Ziegler. Buchanan said Ziegler should resign before he is removed from his job.

“Christian should voluntarily step down before the executive committee takes action against him." Buchanan said in a statement. "His position as party leader is no longer tenable given what has transpired.”

There is overwhelming sentiment among top Florida Republicans that Ziegler should resign. Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and Attorney General Ashley Moody have all called on Ziegler to step down.

Buchanan's opposition to Ziegler remaining as party chair is particularly notable, though, as someone who has known him and worked with him for many years and is one of the most prominent Republicans in Ziegler's Southwest Florida community.

Ziegler lives in Sarasota. Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, represents all of Manatee County and a portion of Hillsborough County.

Ziegler is being investigated by Sarasota police after a woman reported he sexually assaulted her on Oct. 2. He says the sexual encounter was consensual and has been defiant in the face of efforts to oust him.

