Vernon County man to stand trial in assault of wife

Dec. 8—NEVADA, Mo. — A 40-year-old man from Nevada, Missouri, waived a preliminary hearing this month on charges that he choked and put a knife to the throat of his wife while threatening to kill her and their children.

Richard D. Burris waived the hearing Dec. 1 in Vernon County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on counts of first-degree domestic assault and first-degree child endangerment. Judge Brandon Fisher set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 13.

Sabrina Burris reported to Nevada police on Nov. 3 that her husband had assaulted her the previous night during an argument in their home.

According to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case, she said that he "suddenly snapped" and pulled her into a bathroom, where he choked her before punching a wall and threatening to kill her and their children.

Fearful that he might harm one of their children, she moved to protect the child and he put a knife to her throat while continuing to threaten to kill her and the children. She said he then pushed her onto a bed, causing the child she had picked up to fly out of her arms. She told police the child was screaming and crying but apparently was not injured.

The defendant told police that he was high on methamphetamine at the time and did not remember anything happening between him and his wife.