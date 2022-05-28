Vernon felon pleads guilty to firearm charges

May 28—A Vernon man pleaded guilty Friday in Hartford federal court to unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon.

The man, Rondell Chambers, 31, of Vernon, was a passenger in a vehicle on Oct. 17, 2020, when police say they stopped it to arrest him on outstanding warrants.

According to court documents, when Chambers stepped out of the vehicle, he dropped a satchel containing a loaded Bersa Firestorm .40 caliber pistol. Police arrested Chambers and seized the firearm.

According to a statement released by federal prosecutor Vanessa Roberts Avery, Chambers' criminal history includes multiple state felony convictions for drug and gun offenses.

He was released Friday on a $150,000 bond pending sentencing, scheduled for September, where he faces a maximum of 10 years in jail.

The FBI and Hartford police are continuing to investigate.

