Vernon Gets More N95 Masks And Tests, Slates Distribution Event

VERNON, CT — The town of Vernon has received an additional limited quantity of coronavirus home test kits and plans to distribute the test kits and N-95 masks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Henry Park.

Kits and adult size masks are available to Vernon residents only. Access to the park is from South Street only.

The home test kits are intended for Vernon residents who have an immediate need for testing because they have been exposed to the virus or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

"We respectfully ask that people who do not fit this criteria allow those who do to obtain the test kits," town officials said. "The test kits have a finite shelf life and are not intended for residents who want to have one on hand in case they need a test kit later."

Test kits are limited to one to a person and a maximum of two per vehicle, based on need. They will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

N-95 masks are adult size and will be distributed three to each adult resident in a vehicle.

Anyone seeking a test kit or mask must show identification to prove Vernon residency.



This article originally appeared on the Vernon Patch