Vernon jury continues deliberations in trial of man who lived in Stafford and faces sexual assault charges

Dec. 8—A Vernon Superior Court jury began deliberations Tuesday following closing arguments in the trial of Daren Yeo, who lived in Stafford and is accused of sexually assaulting three people over the course of several years when they were minors.

There was no verdict by day's end and deliberations were continuing today.

On Tuesday — the fourth day of the trial — prosecutor Alison Kubas and Yeo's lawyer, Erin Field, took one last opportunity to sway the 6-member jury during closing arguments.

Kubas spent much of her argument reminding the jury of the testimony they heard, particularly from the three victims. If they believe what the victims said, they should find Yeo guilty, Kubas told them.

Field, on the other hand, questioned the believability of the victims' statements, and suggested that the victims had a motive and planned their accusations against Yeo.

Yeo, 55, who lived in Stafford when he was arrested by state police in 2019, and charged in connection with incidents state police say occurred from 1997 to 2009. In those four cases he was charged with two counts each of first-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree sexual assault, and 10 counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Yeo was arrested again in August 2020 by Vernon police and charged with one additional count of each crime in connection with incidents police say occurred in July of that year.

Yeo remains free on bonds totaling $380,000.

As usual with closing arguments, prosecutor Alison Kubas spoke first. She started by recalling the testimony of one of the victims, who said she woke up early one morning to Yeo touching her inappropriately. She was about five years old at the time, the woman said.

Kubas then mentioned the testimony from another victim about an incident when he was the same age where he said Yeo touched himself sexually in front of him.

The third victim testified about two different occasions when she was 4 or 5 and 9 or 10 years old when she said Yeo had sexual contact with her, Kubas reminded the jury.

Kubas also mentioned testimony from Yeo's ex-wife, who testified about a conversation she had with Yeo when she found out about the accusations. She testified that Yeo said he had foreseen being accused and when she suggested he go to therapy, he responded it wouldn't help him, Kubas said.

Field argued before the jury that they shouldn't believe the victims' statements. The accusations are connected to events that happened at least 10 and, in some cases, more than 20 years ago, she said. The victims are recalling those events with adult brains and vocabulary, and they had time to fill in and reinforce each others memories.

She questioned how the three victims all realized the abuse at the same time, so many years later.

Field also questioned the motive of Yeo's ex-wife, pointing out that the woman avoided answering her questions while on the witness stand. Field said it was because of the woman's divorce settlement with Yeo, of which she received a vast majority of the assets.

Field added that it seemed as though the woman wanted to end the marriage, and the accusations were a good way out.

The disclosures by the victims were planned, and the motivation was to get her client out of their lives, Field said. People lie when it's convenient for them, she said.

In Kubas' rebuttal, she asked the jurors to think about who would benefit from lying in this situation. Was it convenient for the victims to come to court and speak about sexual abuse? she asked.

Furthermore, she questioned the view that the victims would create accusations so Yeo's wife could divorce him.

Had the jurors heard any motive for the victims to lie, Kubas asked. "There isn't one."

