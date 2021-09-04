Vernon man accused of groping woman in ATM lobby

Sep. 4—VERNON — A local man is accused of trapping a woman in an ATM vestibule, kissing and groping her, and refusing to let her leave until she shared her phone number, according to a police affidavit.

The man, Dwight Barrows, of 325 Kelly Road, was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree sexual assault, second-degree unlawful restraint, and second-degree breach of peace.

He is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond and is to appear in court on Sept. 16.

According to police, surveillance cameras on the ATM machine and on the ceiling in the vestibule were recording as Barrows sexually assaulted the woman and blocked the exit over the course of about four minutes. An anonymous tip then helped them identify Barrows.

The affidavit supporting Barrows' arrest provides the following additional details:

On July 15, just after noon, police received a call from a woman who reported a man had trapped her in the ATM vestibule of the Key Bank at 348 Hartford Turnpike.

She said she was inside by herself using the machine when Barrows entered and started talking to her.

Barrows then asked if he could hug her, and did so without waiting for her response. Barrows took the opportunity to grope her, then pulled her closer and kissed her, the woman said.

The woman said she told Barrows repeatedly to leave her alone, and tried to pull away. Barrows also repeatedly asked for her phone number as he stood between her and the exit.

Fearing he was going to kidnap her, the woman shared her phone number, and Barrows let her leave.

Police obtained the surveillance video from the incident. It showed Barrows hug the woman and forcefully kiss her, at one point grabbing her face with both hands to hold her in place.

The woman was visibly disturbed by the incident, and could be seen attempting to evade Barrows while looking around for help.

When police interviewed Barrows about the incident he admitted to hugging the woman, but said he didn't remember kissing her, and any inappropriate touching was accidental.

Barrows said he deleted the woman's number from his phone within an hour, because he felt it was inappropriate to have it.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.