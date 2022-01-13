Vernon man accused of using cameras to film juveniles in home, abuse: police

Jan. 13—VERNON — Police said they have arrested a local man who's accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl, using a hidden camera in a home bathroom to film juveniles, and subjecting them to unusual punishments.

Police detail the accusations in an affidavit supporting the arrest of Donald Sterling, 47, of Olive Lane.

Sterling was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor, and two counts of voyeurism with malice. He was held on a $250,000 bond and was scheduled for arraignment in Vernon Superior Court today.

The affidavit supporting his arrest provides the following details:

When police began investigating a report from the state Department of Children and Families that a local man had sexually assaulted a teenage girl in December, the girl's mother was in the process of moving out of Sterling's home. Police had dealt with Sterling in the past in domestic violence investigations, when he was accused of verbal and physical abuse towards the woman and her children.

Because of Sterling's abuse, the woman was preparing to move secretly. She believed her life would be in danger if Sterling knew, she told police.

The woman mentioned that Sterling had cameras on the exterior of the home, and at one time had hidden a camera in the bathroom. Police asked her to explain more, and she said it had happened a few years ago.

One day her daughters discovered that a Bluetooth speaker in the bathroom was also a camera. She inspected the device and found a memory card inside, the woman said. She switched that card out for another, and gave the original card to a friend to keep.

She never confronted Sterling about the camera, out of fear of how he'd respond. She also never reviewed what was on the card, but would ask her friend for its return.

On Jan. 6 the woman was able to move out of the home, and that same day Sterling showed up at the police department to talk about it. He was happy the woman finally moved out, Sterling said, and wanted it documented that she wasn't welcome back.

Story continues

Since he was already there police asked Sterling about the cameras too. Through the conversation he became increasingly nervous and anxious. Sterling denied ever hiding a camera in the bathroom or anywhere else inside.

Sterling said he couldn't recall if he ever purchased a hidden camera that appeared to be a speaker. Police suggested he should remember purchasing such a specific item.

Police also took the opportunity to ask Sterling about his relationship with the girl. Sterling denied talking with the girl about sexual things, or touching her in a sexual way.

The woman's friend still had the memory card from the hidden camera and returned it. Police then reviewed it and found a number of video files, many with the camera aimed at the shower.

Several of the videos recorded the woman's daughters in the bathroom in stages of undress. The card also contained the video from when the girls discovered the camera and showed their mother.

A forensic interview with the girl this month revealed more disturbing allegations regarding Sterling's abuse of her and her siblings over the years. Some of the instances included locking them in their bedrooms with buckets to use as the bathroom, forcing them to move around the house only on their knees, and standing in the corner with their arms outstretched, holding an object.

The girl said Sterling had attempted to kiss her one night when he was drunk. She was able to push him away. The next day he left money outside her bedroom door, apparently as a bribe to keep her quiet, she said. She mentioned two other incidents when Sterling had touched her inappropriately as well.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.