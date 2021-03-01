Vernon man admits opioid sales, faces 3 years in prison

Mar. 1—A Vernon man pleaded guilty last week to selling pills containing the opioid medication oxycodone to an undercover police officer three times in December 2019 and January 2020.

The man, Vincente N. Torres, who is in his early 20s, faces a likely sentence of three years and a day in prison under his plea bargain.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 20, and Torres remains free on more than $150,000 bond until then.

DRUG PLEAS

DEFENDANT: Vincente N. Torres, who is in his early 20s and lived in Vernon when he was arrested in January 2020

CONVICTIONS: Three counts of illegally selling oxycodone pills

LIKELY SENTENCE: Three years and a day in prison

Tolland County State's Attorney Matthew Gedansky said the investigation began when members of the East Central Narcotics Task Force got information that Torres was selling oxycodone via the Snapchat social media application, according to an audio recording of last week's hearing.

The undercover officer then used Snapchat to arrange three purchases of oxycodone pills from Torres — on Dec. 18, 2019, Jan. 2, 2020, and Jan. 8, 2020 — with all three deals taking place at 13 Vassar St.

He was arrested at that address Jan. 22, when officers served a search warrant there.

Torres was charged with additional drug crimes as a result of that day's events, including operating a drug factory and possessing a controlled substance with the intent to sell it. But he wasn't convicted of those charges in the plea bargain.

Also dropped as part of the plea bargain will be a number of misdemeanor charges filed against Torres as a result of five other arrests since 2019. Those charges include interfering with police, second-degree threatening, and third-degree assault, online court records show.

