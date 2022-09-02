Vernon man arrested on child pornography charges

A Vernon man was arrested for possession of child pornography on Thursday, according to the Vernon Police.

Richard Graf, 65, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree possession of child pornography after being served an arrest warrant Thursday, police said.

Officers began investigating Graf in August of 2021, police said. Police then obtained a search warrant of his home and executed it in August of 2022.

Police allege that Graf possessed child pornography and child erotica after doing a digital examination of the items seized from his home.

He is being held on a $200,000 court-set bond and was scheduled to be arraigned in Rockville Superior Court on Friday.

Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Thomas Van Tasel at 860-872-9126.