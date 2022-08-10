Vernon man arrested in stabbing

Aug. 10—VERNON — A town resident was arrested in connection to a stabbing on Aug. 3 at a residence on Mountain Street, police said.

The man, Jaime Couloute-Hampton, 42, of Vernon, was charged with first-degree assault, third-degree strangulation, second-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful restraint, and second-degree breach of peace, police said.

Police added that they arrived at 14 Mountain Street at 11:34 p.m. on Aug. 3 to respond to the stabbing. There, they found a victim with a stab wound to his chest, which they stated was caused by Couloute-Hampton.

A witness at the scene also backed up this version of events, police said.

Couloute-Hampton was being held at a $500,000 bond and appeared in Rockville Superior Court on Aug. 4, police said.

He has since been released from custody and will next appear in court on Sept. 9 according to judicial system records.

Ben covers Vernon and Stafford for the Journal Inquirer.