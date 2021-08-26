Vernon man attempted to assault woman: police

Matthew Knox, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·3 min read

Aug. 26—State police have arrested a Vernon man who is accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman in Willington.

The man, Nikholas Dizon, 22, of Cedar Street, was charged Friday with attempted third-degree sexual assault, second-degree unlawful restraint, and disorderly conduct in connection with that incident.

Dizon appeared Monday in Vernon Superior Court, where a judge reduced his bond from $75,000 to $15,000. He is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 30.

A state police affidavit supporting Dizon's arrest provides the following details:

On June 25, state police were called to a residence in Willington to speak with a woman about an incident that occurred at the Rodeway Inn on Ruby Road earlier that day.

The woman told police she had met Dizon on June 18 while working at FedEx on the same street.

On June 25, she was working beside Dizon loading a truck when he grabbed her wrist and tried to make her touch him intimately. She pulled away and told him "stop," the woman said.

As she left at the end of the day, Dizon caught up with her in the parking lot. At one point Dizon grabbed her by the wrist again and motioned towards the Rodeway Inn. The woman said she followed Dizon, because she thought he would chase her if she ran away.

As a precaution, she used her cellphone to "share" her location with a friend, so someone would know where she was.

Dizon paid for a room at the inn and offered her cigarettes and alcohol if she engaged in a sexual act with him, the woman said. She declined, and then Dizon removed the rest of his clothing, got onto the bed and restrained her, while telling her to engage in a sexual act. She said she told him "no" and had to hit him with her knee to make him get off of her. She then left the room, and walked to the truck stop, where a friend picked her up.

State police spoke to an employee at the inn, and obtained a copy of the receipt that showed Dizon paying for a room around 4:20 p.m. June 25.

The employee said Dizon came back to the lobby looking for a refund about 10 minutes after paying for the room, saying he didn't want to stay there anymore.

When state police spoke with Dizon, he denied the incident the incident at work, and said it was the woman's idea to go to the inn after work. He said she asked him to buy her cigarettes and alcohol, but he did not.

He initially tried to kiss her, but the woman said she wasn't interested so he stopped. Dizon said he felt the woman only was interested in him purchasing cigarettes and alcohol for her, so he left, which made her upset.

Neither of them removed their clothing or got on the bed, Dizon told state police.

State police also spoke with the woman's friend, who said the woman told her she planned to hang out with Dizon over the weekend at the truck stop, and had never mentioned going to a hotel.

She said the woman texted her while in the hotel room with Dizon, saying that it had been a "bad idea" to hang out with him, and she was scared.

