Vernon man avoids jail time in fatal crash

Jul. 11—VERNON — A local man involved in a fatal accident last summer on Route 30 received a sentence Thursday that doesn't include jail time.

Kevin Delorge, 51, was sentenced in Vernon Superior Court to two years of probation. Delorge will also have to make a $2,500 donation to a local chess club named after the man killed in the accident, South Windsor resident Owen Wright, 70.

Prior to being sentenced, Delorge pleaded no contest to negligent homicide with a motor vehicle.

The charge stems from an accident on June 16, 2021, on Route 30 near the Interstate 84 on ramps.

According to police, Delorge wasn't under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or distracted by his cellphone, but failed to yield to Wright, who was riding a scooter.

Delorge told police that he stopped at the intersection, as the light was flashing yellow, before beginning a turn onto the highway ramp.

About midway through the turn he heard a loud crash against his passenger side and stopped, Delorge told police

After an investigation, police determined that Delorge failed to notice Wright driving from the opposite direction and turned in front of him, while Wright's view was obstructed by the rising sun, preventing him from seeing the turning truck.

