Vernon man charged in 2-town chase, crash

Feb. 12—VERNON — Police on Friday charged a 21-year-old man in connection with an incident a day earlier where he drove into a police cruiser during a chase from Vernon into Manchester and attempted to hit multiple other vehicles along the way, police said.

The man, Kiaelon Sheets, of Vernon, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree threatening, attempted second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, escape from custody, interfering with an officer, second-degree criminal mischief, failure to obey traffic control signal, failure to drive in the proper lane, reckless driving, and speeding.

He is being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond for arraignment in Vernon Superior Court on Monday.

Police said the charges stem from an incident that began after Sheets threatened his landlord and damaged his property in Vernon on Thursday.

According to police, Sheets led officers on a chase that began about 12:18 p.m. Thursday when police located him in connection with a criminal mischief complaint at 373 Talcottville Road stemming from the incident with his landlord.

When officers approached him, Sheets fled in his car and drove at a high rate of speed through a parking lot and onto southbound Talcottville Road, also known as Route 83, police said.

He then drove at high speeds, appearing to try and strike multiple vehicles and police cruisers along the four-lane state road as officers attempted to stop him, police said.

Sheets began to drive into oncoming traffic as he entered Manchester, then struck a police cruiser stopped at a red light that was driven by an officer returning to Vernon, police said. At that point, Sheets continued to drive recklessly, police said.

Eventually, an officer used his cruiser to stop Sheets, which resulted in a crash on Taylor Street in Manchester, police said. Sheets then fled on foot and was arrested inside a business across from the Kohl's department store on Tolland Turnpike in Manchester, police said.

No bystanders or police officers were hurt, police said. Sheets was taken to an area hospital as a precautionary measure, police said.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information about it is asked to call police at 860-872-9126.