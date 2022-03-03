Vernon man charged in accident that killed man on scooter

Mar. 3—VERNON — A local man is facing charges in the death of a South Windsor resident in an accident on Route 30 last June.

An investigation of the accident revealed the man wasn't under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or using his cellphone, but failed to yield to oncoming traffic, causing the crash, police said.

The man, Kevin Delorge, 50, of Marjorie Lane, is charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and failure to yield the right of way. He was released on $50,000 bond and is to appear in Vernon Superior Court on April 11.

The affidavit supporting his arrest provides the following details:

On June 16, shortly before 6 a.m., police responded to Route 30, near the Interstate 84 ramps for an accident involving Delorge's pickup and a scooter. Police later identified the scooter driver as Owen Wright, 70. Wright was an employee of Rein's Deli.

Police found Wright in the road near his moped, suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to Rockville General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Delorge also was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and gave permission for police to obtain samples of his blood.

Later that month police had an in-depth interview with Delorge about the day leading up to the accident and the morning it happened.

He said he left his house around 5:40 a.m. and headed to Dunkin Donuts for coffee. Afterward, he turned right out of the restaurant towards the I-84 entrance ramp.

He stopped at the light at the intersection because it was flashing yellow, Delorge said. He didn't see any vehicles approaching from the east, where a rising sun was obstructing his view, so he began turning left onto the ramp.

About midway through the turn, he heard a loud crash against his passenger side and stopped immediately, Delorge said.

Police obtained the reports from Delorge's blood samples in August, which showed he wasn't under the influence of any drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident.

Police also analyzed Delorge's cellphones, which showed no evidence he was using them at the time of, or just prior to the crash.

Police determined that Delorge failed to notice Wright driving from the opposite direction and turned in front of him, while Wright's view was obstructed by the sun, preventing him from seeing the turning truck.

