Vernon man charged with animal abuse

Sep. 1—VERNON — Police investigating a domestic violence incident in June say they discovered that a man at the residence had beaten a dog.

The man, Jacob Elco, of Regan Road, was charged Tuesday with first-degree malicious wounding or killing of an animal.

He is free on $25,000 bond and is to appear in Vernon Superior Court on Sept. 28.

The affidavit supporting Elco's arrest provides the following details:

During an investigation of a domestic incident, the two people involved, a woman and Elco, got into an argument about the their dog.

Elco admitted to an officer afterward that he had kicked the couple's dog in the face because it had urinated in the house. The officer notified the department's assistant animal control officer, who set up an appointment to bring the dog to Bolton Veterinary Hospital for an examination.

It was first brought to the animal control shelter, where the animal control officer noted that the dog's muzzle was swollen on both sides, with additional swelling on its neck and bruising on its face. The injuries appeared too extensive to be the result of one kick, the officer noted.

The dog was brought to the veterinary hospital and kept there for a few days for observation and treatment,

In the meantime, police spoke with the woman, who said they got the dog for free through Facebook a month earlier.

She said Elco had been aggressive with the dog since they brought it home. He kicked the dog, put it in a headlock and punched it, and punched the dog while sitting on its back on the floor, the woman said.

Police asked why she hadn't called a vet or animal control about the abuse, and the woman said Elco was controlling and had told her to leave the dog alone.

The dog's condition improved after a few days at the veterinary hospital and the veterinarian determined that the dog's medical issues, including blood in its urine, were from trauma and not any underlying issues. In a conversation on June 24, Elco again admitted abusing the dog. He said he was stressed out, fighting with the woman, and took it out on the dog.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.