Vernon man charged in converter theft

Jul. 29—SOUTH WINDSOR — A Vernon man turned himself in to police Wednesday on charges that he stole a catalytic converter.

Kavon Fisher, 29, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree larceny.

South Windsor police said Fisher, a former employee at Day Garage Truck and Equipment Sales, was seen by employees of another business cutting a catalytic converter off a vehicle and putting it in his vehicle on April 19.

Fisher was released on a promise to appear in Manchester Superior Court.

