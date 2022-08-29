Vernon man charged in fatal shooting

Aug. 29—A Vernon man has been charged in connection with the killing of one woman and the wounding of another in Hartford in February, Hartford police said.

The man, Ty-Jeir McCray, 19, of Prospect Street, was charged Thursday with felony murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit each of those crimes.

The charges against McCray and a Hartford man, Troyquan Westberry, 25, stem from a shooting Feb. 7, when police responded to an apartment on Evergreen Avenue. Two women, one deceased and one suffering from several gunshot wounds, were located there, police said.

The woman who was killed was Allison McCoy, 21, of Hartford.

The other woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition that day.