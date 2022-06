Jun. 1—SOUTH WINDSOR — A Vernon man was arrested Saturday in a February crash in which, police say, he left a vehicle in the front yard of an Ellington Road residence.

Thomas W. Calabrese, 52, was charged with evading responsibility and failure to maintain lane for the Feb. 13 incident

He was released on $5,000 bond and is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on June 13.

— Journal Inquirer Staff