Vernon man charged in Home Depot vehicle theft with woman

Apr. 28—GLASTONBURY — Police have arrested a Vernon man in the Feb. 2 theft of a running vehicle from the parking lot of the Home Depot store in town, the same crime in which they charged a Vernon woman last week.

Michael A. Ortiz, 32, of 133 1/2 West St., is charged with first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit that crime, sixth-degree larceny, and second-degree criminal trover.

Ortiz, who was already in custody in a number of other cases, was charged in the Glastonbury vehicle theft when he appeared Tuesday in Manchester Superior Court, police say.

He is being held on bond of $360,000, according to online state Department of Correction records.

Last week, police charged Michelle A. Rivera, 35, of 56 Grand Ave., Vernon, in the same vehicle theft.

Police Department spokesman Lt. Corey Davis said Ortiz and Rivera are the two people shown in a surveillance photo taken inside the store, which police publicized shortly after the incident.

Rivera is being held on $225,000 bond in the Glastonbury case and two burglary cases, in which she is also charged with failure to appear in court, records show.

In the Feb. 2 incident, two people were seen walking around the Home Depot's parking lot looking into vehicles, then getting into a running Honda CR-V and driving off, police said at the time.

The vehicle was recovered in New Britain three days after it was stolen, Davis said today.

— Alex Wood

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.