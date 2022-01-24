Vernon man charged in Manchester shooting

Jan. 24—MANCHESTER — A Vernon man accused of firing multiple gunshots on Charter Oak Street on Jan. 18 also had an acquaintance attempt to set a woman's car on fire with a Molotov cocktail, according to a police affidavit.

When police later searched the man's car, they found a loaded semi-automatic pistol in the center console and a gasoline storage container in the trunk, the affidavit reports.

On Friday police charged Jahzaun Clarke, 24, with conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit third-degree arson, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police responded to Charter Oak Street just after midnight Tuesday in response to reports of gunshots.

The affidavit completed by Manchester Police Detective Joseph Davis details the following:

Officers spoke to a woman who said Clarke had messaged her earlier in the night about a car that he wanted returned. She sold it two weeks ago, she told him, which made Clarke mad. He responded that he was going to come to her house, in violation of a protective order.

Later that night she was outside, walking back from a neighbor's house, when a car began speeding up the street.

Someone exited wearing a ski mask carrying a flaming bottle and threw it at her car.

Next she received another message from Clarke telling her she was going to die, and about 30 minutes later Clarke drove by again firing a gun.

A video taken by another person in the woman's house showed a vehicle similar to the one registered to Clarke drive by. Flashes of light consistent with the muzzle flashes of a gun appear on the driver's side of the vehicle.

After Clarke was arrested Tuesday police obtained a search warrant for his car and found the pistol and gasoline container, a ski mask, and two lighters in the front cup holder.

Clarke chose not to speak with police about the incident.

