Vernon man charged with sex assault of young girl

Jan. 31—Police have accused a Vernon man of sexually abusing a juvenile girl over the course of several years when she was between the ages of 7 and 14.

The man, Steven Lemieux, 41, of Prospect St., was charged Thursday with first-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child, and illegal sexual contact.

He is being held in lieu of $200,000 bond and is to appear in Vernon Superior Court on Feb. 24.

The affidavit supporting Lemieux's arrest provides the following details:

Last March, police received a notification from the state Department of Children and Families about a reported sexual assault by Lemieux.

In a forensic interview, the victim reported that Lemieux engaged in various sexual acts with her, at different locations, including motels. She was able to describe several instances specifically.

The victim said Lemieux also gave her alcohol and took pictures of her unclothed.

Police spoke with witnesses who said they had noticed things that led them to believe Lemieux had an inappropriate relationship with the victim.